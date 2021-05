Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 17:59 Hits: 3

The European Court of Human Rights dismissed Cristian Terhes' suggestion that Romania's lockdown amounted to being under house arrest. The decision from the seven judges was unanimous against the MEP.

