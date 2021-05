Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 21:29 Hits: 3

The federal government has passed legislation to ban the mass killing of male chicks as of January 1, 2022. The decision means that Germany is set to be the first country to ban male chick culling by law.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-bans-male-chick-culling-from-2022/a-57603148?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf