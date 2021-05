Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 04:50 Hits: 9

Celebrations for the 100th birthday of Nobel Peace Prize winner and Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov will mainly be in the West. In Russia, his fame has faded even as his experiences are increasingly relevant today.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/andrei-sakharov-s-path-from-bombmaker-to-human-rights-icon/a-57602221?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf