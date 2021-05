Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 07:25 Hits: 5

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's parliament will convene on Friday to discuss a letter written by the president saying Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri had shown he was incapable of forming a government that could pull the nation out of financial crisis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/21/lebanon-president-says-pm-designate-incapable-of-forming-cabinet