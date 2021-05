Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 07:24 Hits: 4

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will lift most remaining COVID-19 curbs, including a night-time curfew, as soon as the number of those vaccinated reaches 5 million this weekend, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/21/quotgoodbye-masksquot---hungary-to-lift-most-covid-19-curbs-pm-orban-says