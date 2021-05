Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 20:43 Hits: 4

US Senator Mitt Romney called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (May 20) to act with more urgency to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to countries in desperate need, noting that international rivals Russia and China have been acting more quickly to send their vaccines abroad.

