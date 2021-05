Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 00:20 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON:Â President Joe Biden on Thursday (May 20) directed federal agencies to assess and mitigate the increasing and serious risks that climate change poses to individuals, businesses, the federal government and the US financial system, the White House said. Biden issued an executive order ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-us-government-agencies-assess-climate-change-risks-14854458