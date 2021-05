Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 06:39 Hits: 5

SYDNEY: Australia has invited proposals from pharmaceutical firms to establish domestic manufacturing of mRNA vaccines, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as Canberra seeks to strengthen the nation's ability to respond to future pandemics. Earlier this month, the government announced it was in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-mrna-vaccine-manufacture-production-covid-19-14854254