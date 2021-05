Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 14:12 Hits: 4

Everyone in France aged 18 and over will be able to get vaccinated against Covid-19 starting on May 31, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday, about two weeks ahead of the originally planned date of June 15.

