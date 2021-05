Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 16:17 Hits: 4

Journalist Martin Bashir tricked princess Diana into giving an explosive BBC television interview in which she lifted the lid on her troubled marriage to Prince Charles, an independent investigation concluded on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210520-bbc-tricked-princess-diana-into-explosive-1995-tv-interview-inquiry-concludes