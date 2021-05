Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 17:43 Hits: 4

CEUTA, Spain (Reuters) - A Moroccan boy who used empty plastic bottles to swim to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta this week said he would rather die than go back to Morocco, according to the Spanish soldier who translated for him before he was escorted away. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/21/i039d-rather-die-than-go-back-moroccan-migrant-boy-tells-spanish-soldier