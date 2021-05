Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 22:34 Hits: 1

Jessy Rosales did not realize she was pregnant for weeks. When she found out, Rosales - a 20-year-old college student at the time - hid it from her family, whose judgment she feared, and struggled to find an abortion clinic that would accept her student health insurance.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/angst-and-apprehension-for-some-women-as-us-supreme-court-revisits-abortion-14836992