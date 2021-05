Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 23:10 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: United States lawmakers on Tuesday (May 18) sent an anti-hate Bill to President Joe Biden's desk that aims to prevent violence against Asian Americans, following an alarming rise in attacks including murders during the coronavirus pandemic. The House of Representatives passed the COVID ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-congress-covid-19-hate-crimes-act-anti-asian-14837606