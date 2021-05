Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 11:03 Hits: 1

Bayer AG on Wednesday will urge a U.S. judge to give preliminary approval to a controversial US$2 billion settlement that would create a framework to resolve future claims that its top-selling Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

