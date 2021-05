Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 22:14 Hits: 1

US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday (May 19) waived sanctions against Nord Stream 2, the Russian-controlled builder of a Russia-Germany gas pipeline, which Washington has called a geopolitical security risk.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-waives-sanctions-on-nord-stream-2--builder-of-russia-germany-pipeline--14845686