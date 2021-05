Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 14:56 Hits: 4

An inquiry into how the BBC secured a 1995 interview with Britain's Princess Diana, in which she disclosed details of her failed marriage, is expected to release its report on Thursday into accusations she had been tricked into taking part.

