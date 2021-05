Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 14:59 Hits: 4

A huge ice block has broken off from western Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg in the world and earning the name A-76.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/world-s-largest-iceberg-breaks-off-antarctica--european-space-agency--14851090