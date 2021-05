Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 18:34 Hits: 3

In a province in Eastern Afghanistan that has been hit hard by violence, tribal elders have managed to secure a cease-fire between the Taliban and the Afghan government – something international leaders have been unable to do.

