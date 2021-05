Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 17:09 Hits: 2

Former CEO Zhang Yiming, 38, said he is 'not very social' as he handed the reins to Liang Rubo, 38.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/5/20/bytedance-ceo-steps-down-chooses-college-roommate-as-successor