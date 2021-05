Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 15:20 Hits: 0

By demonstrating craven loyalty to Donald Trump despite his lies about the 2020 election, the Republican Party is no longer simply playing for the base. By questioning the very integrity of America's electoral system, it now represents an open threat to the US constitutional order.

