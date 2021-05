Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 14:00 Hits: 0

Scientists may believe that anything other than qualified statements made in careful, measured tones would undermine the legitimacy of their findings. But humans are emotional beings confronting an existential crisis.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/climate-change-pandemic-greek-tragedy-scientific-communication-by-bryan-doerries-2021-05