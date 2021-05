Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 09:39 Hits: 0

Future generations will remember what the world did, or failed to do, in the face of South Asia's devastating second wave of the virus. India and its neighbors desperately need more vaccines, oxygen, and other supplies, and it is in everyone else's interest to provide them as fast as possible.

