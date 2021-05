Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 14:55 Hits: 3

Climate change is a serious problem for humanity, but ambitious unilateral action by governments is self-defeating and will achieve little. Without binding international agreements, Germany and the European Union risk becoming global guinea pigs whose fate will deter others from emulating them.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/angela-merkel-german-government-climate-targets-unilaterlism-by-hans-werner-sinn-2021-05