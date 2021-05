Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 06:48 Hits: 8

The United Nations has urged accelerated donation of coronavirus vaccines to Africa with the region receiving only 2% of the total vaccines administered globally. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-un-calls-for-more-vaccines-for-africa/a-57590642?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf