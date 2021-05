Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 03:13 Hits: 8

SYDNEY: Australia's peak medical body on Thursday (May 20) warned the country's residents were "sitting ducks" for COVID-19, as business leaders call for the international border to be reopened faster despite a sluggish national vaccination drive. The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said it ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-doctors-warn-covid-19-vaccine-hesitancy-sitting-ducks-14847254