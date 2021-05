Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 07:52 Hits: 12

A top EU commissioner is visiting Tunisia in the hope of striking a deal to reduce migrant sea-crossings. The EU also wants to move migrants from Italy to other member states.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-seeks-migration-deals-with-libya-and-tunisia/a-57592161?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf