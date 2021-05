Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 08:44 Hits: 9

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament named a new health minister on Thursday, who promised to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19, including by trying to make vaccines domestically. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/20/new-ukraine-health-minister-vows-to-speed-up-covid-19-vaccinations