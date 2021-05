Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 08:45 Hits: 8

PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris appeal court on Thursday has confirmed that victims of defective breast implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) should receive compensation, French advocacy association PIPA representing victims said in a statement. Read full story

