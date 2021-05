Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 04:15 Hits: 8

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled a big-spending budget on Thursday (May 20) aimed at stimulating the coronavirus-hit economy while carrying out long-awaited progressive reforms. The centre-left leader - who faced criticism before last year's election for her cautious ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-recovery-budget-economy-14847280