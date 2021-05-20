News Roundup: House votes for Jan. 6 commission; Trump Organization target of criminal probe

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 02:30 Hits: 10

In the news today: Crime, corruption, and cowardice. The House passes its bill creating an independent commission to investigate the January Insurrection; it now goes to the Senate and an expected Republican filibuster. Intelligence agencies warned of the likelihood of violence from those Trump had gathered that day, but Trump's Department of Homeland Security sat on the information. And the financial probe of Donald Trump's private companies is now confirmed to include a criminal investigation.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Investigation into the Trump Organization is now a criminal investigation

• Republicans really don't want the public to know what happened on Jan. 6. Democrats do

• Intelligence agencies gathered the information predicting violence on Jan. 6, then DHS sat on it

• Disgraced former sheriff Joe Arpaio's racist shenanigans to soon cost taxpayers over $200 million

• If you watch one thing today, make sure it's these testimonies from Tulsa massacre survivors

From the community:

• The Tale of Two Band Concerts - or Why the CDC Made a Big Mistake

• YouTube Makers: You're Getting Ripped (Again)

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2031233