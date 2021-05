Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 15:27 Hits: 5

A well-known Russian video blogger and political activist has been handed a five-year suspended prison sentence for an online post that criticized the government and urged people to attendĀ unsanctioned anti-government rallies.

