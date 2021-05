Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 15:44 Hits: 6

Russia says it has proposed setting up a joint commission to demarcate the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, amid renewed Yerevan-Baku tensions over the past week over an alleged Azerbaijani military incursion.

