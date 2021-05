Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 16:23 Hits: 6

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic has warned that he will not sign changes to the law governing prosecution appointments that were earlier adopted by parliament, in the latest clash between the head of state and the government that took office last year.

