Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 18:27 Hits: 7

The US has said it "expected" an immediate de-escalation, however, Israel responded that it would continue military operations until its "aim is met."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-shrugs-off-biden-call-for-significant-de-escalation/a-57588453?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf