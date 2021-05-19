The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

A cornucopia of culture: French museums and galleries reopen to the public

Category: World Hits: 6

A cornucopia of culture: French museums and galleries reopen to the public As people in France return to artistic institutions after almost seven months of lockdown, we find out what's on offer at Paris's Musée d'Orsay. In addition to its world-class collection of Impressionist art, we hear from the museum's director, Laurence des Cars, about the temporary exhibitions and events there at the moment. With strict health and safety measures in place, she tells us how limited visitor numbers should allow for a better viewing experience.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/encore/20210519-a-cornucopia-of-culture-french-museums-and-galleries-reopen-to-the-public

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version