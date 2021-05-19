Morocco: Migrants take challenging journey to Spain's Ceuta by sea, facing harsh weather conditions

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 15:48 Hits: 6

Thousands of migrants from Morocco crossed the border into Ceuta, the Spanish enclave in North Africa, on May 17. The surge in migrants came amid diplomatic tensions between Spain and Morocco, with some officials accusing the latter of intentionally loosening border controls. While some migrants took land or sea routes from towns bordering Ceuta, others took the opportunity to set off from the beaches of Tangier in boats. Our Observer Sedrick Kouayi recounts.

