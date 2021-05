Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 16:25 Hits: 7

An Ecuadorian policeman was sentenced to three years in prison for trying to traffic 185 baby giant tortoises off the Galapagos Islands.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/galapagos-policeman-given-three-years-for-tortoise-trafficking-14843290