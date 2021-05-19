Show People the Video : DA Finds Andrew Brown's Death Justified But Won't Release All Footage

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 12:52 Hits: 6

In North Carolina, the Pasquotank County District Attorney’s Office has found the April 21 police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black father, in Elizabeth City was justified. Meanwhile, Andrew Brown Jr.'s family and their attorneys have said body-camera and dashcam videos of his killing show it was an “execution” and that he was not a threat. Andrew Brown Jr.'s family has requested the full release of the body-camera video, and the FBI is conducting a federal civil rights investigation into the killing. “We are disappointed, but we are not surprised,” Bakari Sellers, one of the attorneys representing the family of Andrew Brown Jr., says of the district attorney’s decision. “The video speaks for itself. Show people the video.”

