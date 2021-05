Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 10:39 Hits: 1

Germany's Free Democratic Party sees a chance to join a coalition government after September's election. The libertarian party advocates lower taxes, more civil liberties, and cutting back the welfare state.

