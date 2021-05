Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 21:29 Hits: 1

The deputies who shot dead Andrew Brown Jr. will keep their jobs but will be retrained. The Brown family said the decision was a "slap in the face."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-police-shooting-of-black-man-was-justified-says-prosecutor/a-57575352?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf