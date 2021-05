Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 05:58 Hits: 3

The New York attorney general's office has opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's family business. The move expands what had earlier been a civil probe.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/trump-organization-under-criminal-investigation-ny-attorney-general/a-57576374?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf