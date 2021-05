Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 07:30 Hits: 3

After a shutdown lasting several months, France and Austria are reopening bars, restaurants and tourism sites. Countries across Asia, meanwhile, are tightening restrictions amid a virus surge. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-austria-france-ease-lockdowns/a-57576372?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf