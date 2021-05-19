Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 05:36 Hits: 3

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tells FRANCE 24 that the situation in Gaza reminds him of the apartheid era in his own country, with Israeli actions against the Palestinians evocative of an apartheid state. He said South Africa stands by the Palestinians but urged both sides to sit down and negotiate as was done in South Africa in the early 1990s.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210519-south-african-president-the-situation-in-gaza-brings-back-terrible-memories-of-apartheid