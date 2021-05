Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 06:33 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - People displaced by an upsurge of fighting in Myanmar's Chin State voiced concerns over shelter and supplies as more flee the conflict that has sprung up between the army and insurgents opposed to the junta that seized power in February. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/19/fears-for-supplies-in-myanmar-as-exodus-grows-from-fighting