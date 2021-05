Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 19:31 Hits: 1

Allowing ponytails and braids – not buns only – affords female troops more safety and signals a shift toward a more inclusive military.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Military/2021/0518/Ponytails-and-braids-Signs-of-a-more-inclusive-US-military?icid=rss