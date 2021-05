Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 21:19 Hits: 1

Equal pay for equal work may become a reality in Europe, as the European Union’s new leader advocates wage transparency to bolster gender equality.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0518/Equal-pay-for-equal-work-in-Europe-The-key-may-be-transparency?icid=rss