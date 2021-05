Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 14:17 Hits: 6

It's not yet an invitation to tourists, but Denmark is granting its own inhabitants a "passport" to socialize with proof of being free of the coronavirus. Teri Schultz checks out how the system works.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-denmark-s-coronavirus-passport-a-prototype-for-european-travel/a-57567432?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf