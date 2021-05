Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 14:39 Hits: 4

“We are reaching the goal,” said French Prime Minister Jean Castex when he laid out the rules for the next steps toward ending France’s third nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, with restaurant and café terraces, cultural venues and non-essential shops set to reopen on May 19.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210511-cinemas-shops-and-caf%C3%A9-what-to-expect-when-france-reopens-on-may-19