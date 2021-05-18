The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

African leaders seek to finance recovery of economies battered by Covid-19

African leaders seek to finance recovery of economies battered by Covid-19 A summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris is bringing together African, European and institutional leaders to seek financing solutions for a continent whose economies have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Also today, Japan's economy contracts amid new states of emergency and the International Energy Agency calls for a halt to all new fossil fuel exploration projects.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/business-daily/20210518-african-leaders-seek-to-finance-recovery-of-economies-battered-by-covid-19

