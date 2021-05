Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 13:10 Hits: 5

Investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, in the top global watchdog's starkest warning yet to curb fossil fuels.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210518-no-new-fossil-fuel-projects-if-world-to-reach-net-zero-emissions-by-2050-warns-iea